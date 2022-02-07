Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

OTCMKTS SPXCY opened at $106.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.20. Singapore Exchange has a 12-month low of $97.51 and a 12-month high of $133.13.

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities; Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities; Data, Connectivity & Indices; and Corporate.

