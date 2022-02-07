Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.19.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of SPG stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.18. 1,934,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,668. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.