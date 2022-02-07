Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,280 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 38,228 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at $1,553,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,153,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,853,000 after acquiring an additional 43,620 shares during the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.70. 14,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,287. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.82. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $33.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $173,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

