Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sight Sciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sight Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of SGHT stock opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 27.62 and a current ratio of 27.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.84. Sight Sciences has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $42.57.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sight Sciences will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Staffan Encrantz purchased 86,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $1,629,657.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jesse Selnick purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $184,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 311,060 shares of company stock worth $6,621,232.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGHT. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $879,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,547,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,324,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

