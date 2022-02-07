Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SGHT. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sight Sciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sight Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of Sight Sciences stock opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 27.91 and a quick ratio of 27.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.84. Sight Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.57.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sight Sciences will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Staffan Encrantz bought 214,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $4,807,174.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jesse Selnick bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $184,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 311,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,621,232.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGHT. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at $879,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at $13,547,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at $28,324,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

