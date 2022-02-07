Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for SSP Group (LON:SSPG)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SSPG. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.71) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.71) to GBX 320 ($4.30) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.71) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.44) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SSP Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a GBX 333 ($4.48) target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 348.44 ($4.68).

Shares of LON:SSPG opened at GBX 266.20 ($3.58) on Friday. SSP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 209.17 ($2.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 399.70 ($5.37). The firm has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a PE ratio of -5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 250.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 257.59.

In other news, insider Carolyn Bradley bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £39,780 ($53,482.12). Insiders acquired a total of 18,104 shares of company stock worth $4,002,992 in the last 90 days.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

