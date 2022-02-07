Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stake Lifted by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,041,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,810 shares during the period. Shopify comprises 1.6% of FIL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,413,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 338,945.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 339,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 338,945 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9,627.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,951,000 after acquiring an additional 281,014 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 414,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $606,046,000 after acquiring an additional 156,824 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 322,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,353,000 after acquiring an additional 130,058 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 543,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $793,508,000 after acquiring an additional 117,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHOP. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,513.96.

SHOP stock opened at $883.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,223.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,400.63. The stock has a market cap of $110.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $780.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

