ShipChain (SHIP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $15.00

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $15.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ShipChain has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. One ShipChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00043968 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00110453 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShipChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

