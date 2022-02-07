Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. Makes New $893,000 Investment in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 54,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000. Radius Global Infrastructure makes up about 0.3% of Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RADI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 118.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 30.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $273,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 673,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $10,947,467.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,294,863 shares of company stock worth $20,990,484 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

RADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Radius Global Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

RADI opened at $13.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $18.79.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

