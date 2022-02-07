Shard (SHARD) Achieves Market Cap of $4.93 Million

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Shard coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000654 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Shard has traded 52.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Shard has a market capitalization of $4.93 million and $71,268.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Shard Coin Profile

Shard is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

