ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Farallon Capital Management LLC

Farallon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25,700 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 1.6% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $308,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total value of $405,973.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,655 shares of company stock worth $11,696,731. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

NOW stock opened at $579.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $596.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $624.78. The stock has a market cap of $115.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 506.60, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

