ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 209,426 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up about 1.0% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $239,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,655 shares of company stock valued at $11,696,731. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

NYSE:NOW opened at $577.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $596.09 and a 200-day moving average of $624.78. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $114.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 506.60, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

