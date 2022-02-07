SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Trading 6.2% Higher

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S)’s stock price traded up 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.05 and last traded at $45.50. 21,593 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,577,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.85.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.73.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.61.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,799 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $85,506.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Peek acquired 30,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.02 per share, with a total value of $1,440,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 398,194 shares of company stock valued at $18,814,872.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 272.9% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 56.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.