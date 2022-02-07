SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SecureWorks Corp. offers intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches; detect malicious activity in real time; prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches and predict emerging threats. Its integrated suite of solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting as well as incident response. SecureWorks Corp. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SCWX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of SecureWorks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.25.

SCWX stock opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41. SecureWorks has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $26.89.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.88 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. SecureWorks’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the first quarter worth $3,519,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SecureWorks by 31.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,389 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 100,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 704,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

