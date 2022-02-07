Sectoral Asset Management Inc Takes $3.42 Million Position in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 217,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in BeyondSpring by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 3,629.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BYSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on BeyondSpring from $95.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair lowered BeyondSpring from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

BYSI opened at $3.07 on Monday. BeyondSpring Inc. has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average is $13.16. The company has a market capitalization of $120.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.99.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.11. BeyondSpring had a negative return on equity of 118.78% and a negative net margin of 6,057.17%. Research analysts expect that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI).

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.