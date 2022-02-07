Sectoral Asset Management Inc Sells 300 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc lessened its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings in argenx were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in argenx by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 983,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 946,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,963,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,308,000 after buying an additional 80,790 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,118,000 after buying an additional 112,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,058,000 after buying an additional 341,605 shares in the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenx stock opened at $289.86 on Monday. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $248.21 and a 52-week high of $382.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.28.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARGX. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of argenx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from €340.00 ($382.02) to €350.00 ($393.26) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.26.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

