Second Curve Capital LLC Sells 25,049 Shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

Second Curve Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,049 shares during the quarter. MVB Financial makes up about 8.9% of Second Curve Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Second Curve Capital LLC owned approximately 1.38% of MVB Financial worth $7,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in MVB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MVB Financial by 7.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of MVB Financial by 12.8% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 85,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 15.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

Shares of MVB Financial stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $40.50. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,625. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $487.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. MVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $45.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF).

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.