Second Curve Capital LLC Buys 5,000 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Second Curve Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. ConnectOne Bancorp comprises approximately 3.4% of Second Curve Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Second Curve Capital LLC’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNOB. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 48,030.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,908,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,418 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 99,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 25,200 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $876,204.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 7.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $32.83. 67 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,171. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.24. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.43 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.15%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB).

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.