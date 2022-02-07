Seaport Res Ptn Comments on United Natural Foods, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Natural Foods in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UNFI. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $38.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.93. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.10.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

