Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Roger D. Dansey Sells 739 Shares

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Roger D. Dansey sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total transaction of $101,671.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
SGEN stock opened at $137.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.56 and a beta of 0.77. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $199.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.52.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Seagen by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at $4,235,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Seagen Company Profile
Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.
