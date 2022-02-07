Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Roger D. Dansey Sells 739 Shares

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Roger D. Dansey sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total transaction of $101,671.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SGEN stock opened at $137.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.56 and a beta of 0.77. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $199.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Seagen by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at $4,235,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

