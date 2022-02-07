Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Sold by Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Seaboard comprises 2.1% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $5,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Seaboard by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN SEB traded down $60.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3,831.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 904. Seaboard Co. has a 52-week low of $3,099.02 and a 52-week high of $4,400.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

