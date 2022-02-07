Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $37.50 to $33.50. The stock traded as low as $17.46 and last traded at $17.49, with a volume of 4877 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.16.

SCU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $166,717.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $333,273.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,773 shares of company stock valued at $684,698 in the last quarter. 13.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 65,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 37,768 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 612.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $3,738,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,019,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,756,000 after acquiring an additional 586,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81. The stock has a market cap of $996.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.02.

About Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

