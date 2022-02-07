Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) by 60.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Sculptor Capital Management were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 457.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 87,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 10.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,106,000 after acquiring an additional 85,097 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,858,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 50.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 10.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 293,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 27,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $37.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $184,706.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $333,273.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,773 shares of company stock worth $684,698. Corporate insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

SCU opened at $18.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $28.90.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

