SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) Position Increased by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P increased its position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition were worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHAC. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth $101,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 107.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHAC opened at $9.73 on Monday. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

