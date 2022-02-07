Scotiabank Raises Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Price Target to C$4.25

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alithya Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alithya Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALYA opened at $2.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.52. The company has a market cap of $157.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.97. Alithya Group has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alithya Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALYA. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Alithya Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alithya Group by 164.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,742 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alithya Group in the third quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Alithya Group by 148.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 59,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

