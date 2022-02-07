Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,133 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.72. 107,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,472,400. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.31. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.37 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

