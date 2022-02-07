Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 51,801 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,801 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RVLV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 255.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,061 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,960,000 after purchasing an additional 683,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 306.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,127,000 after purchasing an additional 657,809 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,278,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,486,000 after purchasing an additional 623,091 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,367,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,828,000 after purchasing an additional 398,798 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $51.32 on Monday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $89.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.34.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,378,420.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $266,720.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 420,522 shares of company stock valued at $32,749,690. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

