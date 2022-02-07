Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,992 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

PEG opened at $66.64 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $67.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.66. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $25,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $323,571.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,687. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.