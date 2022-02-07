Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after buying an additional 2,804,423 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,059,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after buying an additional 405,815 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $781,893,000 after buying an additional 397,352 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,843,585,000 after buying an additional 241,988 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BA opened at $206.45 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $183.77 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96, a PEG ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($15.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.86.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

