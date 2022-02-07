Schroder Investment Management Group Has $5.62 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,797 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,828,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $587,554,000 after purchasing an additional 28,173 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 666.7% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 417.1% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares in the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.41.

NYSE FIS opened at $113.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.79 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

