Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stake in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 453.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,545,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266,483 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vedanta by 1.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,182,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,913,000 after buying an additional 42,371 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vedanta by 2.2% during the second quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,056,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Vedanta by 17.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,204,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after buying an additional 182,993 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vedanta by 10.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 435,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after buying an additional 40,159 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vedanta by 11.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after buying an additional 42,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEDL opened at $16.50 on Monday. Vedanta Limited has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $20.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

