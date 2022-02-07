Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,521 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of POWI. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,267,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the third quarter valued at about $16,850,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 2,195.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after purchasing an additional 137,225 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,380,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,558,000 after purchasing an additional 116,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 418.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 115,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $270,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $50,969.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,113 shares of company stock worth $1,941,662. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of POWI opened at $83.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.24. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 24.29%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on POWI shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

