Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 18,297 Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,297 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OAS. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,034,000 after buying an additional 983,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 879.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after buying an additional 80,508 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OAS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:OAS opened at $144.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.87 and its 200-day moving average is $111.77. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Oasis Petroleum Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

