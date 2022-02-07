Schf GPE LLC Purchases Shares of 917,726 Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Schf GPE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 917,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,568,000. Ball accounts for approximately 7.9% of Schf GPE LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Seeyond increased its stake in Ball by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 26,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ball by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in Ball by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Ball by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Ball by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

BLL stock opened at $93.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. Ball Co. has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $98.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.02 and its 200 day moving average is $91.43.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLL. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.06.

In other Ball news, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

