Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $22.68

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.68, but opened at $22.21. Sasol shares last traded at $22.32, with a volume of 3,124 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sasol by 1,512.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. 1.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

