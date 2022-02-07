Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $22.68

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.68, but opened at $22.21. Sasol shares last traded at $22.32, with a volume of 3,124 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.
