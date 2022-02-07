SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 492,824 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,727 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $66,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 33.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,722,000 after purchasing an additional 362,251 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 8.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,740,000 after purchasing an additional 95,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 41.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,227,000 after purchasing an additional 332,017 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 2.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 6.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 246,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SAP shares. Oppenheimer cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen cut their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

NYSE:SAP opened at $126.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.03 and a 200-day moving average of $140.55. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $119.04 and a 52 week high of $151.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

