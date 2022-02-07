Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $140.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PYPL. Cowen dropped their price target on PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $210.18.

PayPal stock opened at $126.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.64 and a 200 day moving average of $230.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a 12-month low of $121.40 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

