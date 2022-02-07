Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SZG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €30.10 ($33.82) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($22.47) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($32.02) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($37.08) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €32.46 ($36.47).

Shares of Salzgitter stock opened at €30.88 ($34.70) on Thursday. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of €21.17 ($23.79) and a 1-year high of €37.12 ($41.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €30.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

