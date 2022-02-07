Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,620 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,846,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,528,000 after buying an additional 502,009 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,371,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,409,000 after buying an additional 318,023 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,375,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,653,000 after purchasing an additional 98,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 82,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

Shares of RUTH opened at $20.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $695.95 million, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.65. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $28.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

