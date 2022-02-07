Rune Price Down 15.5% Over Last 7 Days (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Rune has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $3,840.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune coin can currently be purchased for $122.98 or 0.00288186 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rune has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00051716 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,045.82 or 0.07137286 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00055129 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,490.41 or 0.99567945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00053380 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006536 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

