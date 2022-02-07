RSK Smart Bitcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $20,617.00 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $101.56 million and approximately $20,617.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $41,581.40 or 0.99584117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001956 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,442 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

