RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report $1.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the lowest is $1.40 billion. RPM International reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year sales of $6.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $7.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

RPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.71.

Shares of NYSE:RPM traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.95. RPM International has a twelve month low of $76.43 and a twelve month high of $101.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.81 and a 200 day moving average of $88.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 45.85%.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth F. Whited acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

