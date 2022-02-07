Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Hold

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$148.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RY. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cormark cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$145.08.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down C$0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$146.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,235,520. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$137.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$132.26. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$105.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$149.60. The company has a market cap of C$208.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.21.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.81 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$12.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9000002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.68, for a total value of C$700,799.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$773,355.47. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.43, for a total transaction of C$57,139.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$187,825.55. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,423.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

