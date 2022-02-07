Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Hold

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$148.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.27% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RY. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cormark cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$145.08.
Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down C$0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$146.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,235,520. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$137.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$132.26. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$105.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$149.60. The company has a market cap of C$208.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.21.
In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.68, for a total value of C$700,799.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$773,355.47. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.43, for a total transaction of C$57,139.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$187,825.55. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,423.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
