Royal Bank of Canada Trims OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Target Price to $3.00

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.25 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.75 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OceanaGold has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

OTCMKTS:OCANF opened at $1.53 on Friday. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.