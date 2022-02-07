Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 135 ($1.82) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.56) price target on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.75) price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Tritax EuroBox alerts:

Shares of EBOX stock opened at GBX 107 ($1.44) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 112.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 113.78. Tritax EuroBox has a twelve month low of GBX 100 ($1.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 125 ($1.68).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

About Tritax EuroBox

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax EuroBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax EuroBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.