Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Abcam (LON:ABC)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Abcam (LON:ABC) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,950 ($26.22) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ABC. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.82) target price on shares of Abcam in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,650 ($22.18) to GBX 1,800 ($24.20) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

LON:ABC opened at GBX 1,283 ($17.25) on Friday. Abcam has a 52 week low of GBX 1,200 ($16.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,760 ($23.66). The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41. The company has a market capitalization of £2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 178.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,537.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,520.01.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

