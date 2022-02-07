Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.98.

RY stock opened at $115.11 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $82.86 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.89. The stock has a market cap of $163.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.08). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,208,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,973,000 after acquiring an additional 322,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,502 shares during the last quarter. 40.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

