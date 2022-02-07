Royal Bank of Canada Increases AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $260.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $251.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AVB. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.06.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $247.30 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $168.99 and a 52-week high of $257.52. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth $38,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

