Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) a C$18.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$18.00 price target on Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TSE:RFP opened at C$14.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.80. Resolute Forest Products has a 1 year low of C$9.89 and a 1 year high of C$21.30.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Resolute Forest Products will post 3.9300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.