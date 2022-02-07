Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Holdings Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 925,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $32,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 46,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,166,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,881,000 after buying an additional 505,374 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 83,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 42,698 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 186,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 423,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,474,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $30.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 0.57. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.63 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

